Never ask your woman where she loves to be touched – Kumchacha

Leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha)

Prophet Kumchacha, one of Ghana’s most outspoken pastors, has advised men never to ask their partner where their pleasure points are or where they like to be touched.

He was interviewed by host, Adwen the Love Doctor on Ghana’s favorite adult edutainment show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which airs on eTV Ghana at 10 pm every Friday.



“As a man, there’s no way you should enter a room with a woman and ask her where her feelings are. Any man who does that needs deliverance. You shouldn’t ask, you need to look for it. Seek and you will find," he said.



Kumchacha went on to tip on how a man will know when he touches a woman’s pleasure point.



“If it’s her nipple that’s the spot; when you pass your tongue around it, you’ll realize she’ll be raising and kicking her legs in the air even though she is not Sulley Muntari,” he hinted.

The prophet however emphasized the importance of both men and women keeping themselves neat at all times.



Starting with the women, he noted that when a woman is not neat, then her partner cannot go all over her body with his tongue to find her pleasure spots as he should. He also mentioned that when a man is not neat, it is a huge turn-off to women and she will not be able to satisfy him properly.



Prophet Kumchacha concluded that smelling good is a must because it helps to arouse both parties even more and makes sex more pleasurable as well.