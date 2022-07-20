3
Never be friends with your ex-partner, don’t talk with them, block them – Rev Eastwood Anaba

Rev Eastwood Anaba 12 1?resize=944%2C579&ssl=1 Ghanaian minister of God, Rev. Eastwood Anaba

Wed, 20 Jul 2022

Ghanaian minister of God, Rev. Eastwood Anaba has offered relationship advice to adults in his church on how to maintain their relationships.

He mentioned various groups of people you shouldn’t entertain while you are in a relationship while addressing the assembly.

Your Exes are at the top of the list, according to Rev. Eastwood Anaba.

When you start dating someone new, the man of God believes you shouldn’t keep in touch with your ex.

He emphasised that you shouldn’t talk to this ex even if they are married because doing so could damage your new relationship.

Rev. Eastwood Anaba encouraged the congregation to avoid their ex-spouses because they might still harbour fantasies about them even though they are already married because they might see them as the ideal partners they should have chosen to wed

