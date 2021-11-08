Never betray the one who sent you abroad - UK-based Ghanaian woman

The lady has advised people not to neglect friends and family when they travel outside the country

London-based Ghanaian woman, Christiana Baah, has disclosed that people who invite their families abroad must be revered because they come right after God.

In a chat with DJ Nyaami in SVTV Africa, Christiana indicated that betraying and disrespecting such people is unnecessary and must be avoided.



She appealed to anyone who has had the opportunity to travel to also help someone. Christiana specified that such ungrateful people give ‘borgars’ a bad name.



“I've brought six people; five to Italy and one to London. I want to use your platform to say this; if someone brings you abroad, take God and nature out and they are next because they have taken you out of trouble. Look at what Ghana has become. Never betray such a person,” she said.



Moreover, Christiana urged such people who get the opportunity to stay abroad to also help other people.

“The agreement is that you pay the loan we took to help secure your stay here and you must also help other family members but they don't. That's our problem with them now,” she added.








