Never give up even if your dream seems to be tarrying - Kuami Eugene

2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene

• Kuami Eugene has inspired the youth not to give up

• The artiste believes anyone can achieve their goals if they stay focused



• Kuami Eugene also stated his songs always has impact



One-time Artiste of the Year Kuami Eugene has encouraged young people never to give up on their dreams when they are faced with the storms of life.



According to the Lynx Entertainment signee, he never for once thought his rise to stardom would come this soon although he was involved in music.



“Music has always been my life. I play the bass guitar, drums, keyboard, the harmonica, and a bit of flute,” Kuami Eugene said.



In an interview with Rev. Albert Ocran on Springboard on Joy FM, the artiste urged the youth to be confident in themselves and continue to believe in themselves even when their dreams seem impossible.

Kuami Eugene stated, “If your dream seems to be tarrying, be patient. Never stop working towards it. Start, and keep pushing; God is on your side.”



Speaking on his choice of words for his songs, Kuami Eugene noted that he broods over the impact of his words before churning them out.



“I think deeply about my lyrics. Every music I put out there has a message. There are people from all walks of life who listen to me, young and old. So I must impact them positively”, he explained.



Kuami Eugene won the 2021 Highlife Artiste of the Year at the VGMAs.



