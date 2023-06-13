‘Never have I heard of idol worshipers raising objections against Christians’ – A Plus on ‘hypocrisy’ among Christians

Political activist, A Plus

Controversial social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has criticized Christians for having what he termed as a hypocritical mindset and failing to embody the teachings of the Bible.

Speaking on the United Showbiz show hosted by MzGee, A Plus highlighted the various religious practices while noting that Christians have deviated from the teachings of the Bible.



He said most Christians nowadays have resorted to the display judgmental and intolerant attitudes towards others.



"Christians worship God through the Son Jesus, Indians worship through Buddha, Islam worships through the Prophet Mohammed. Never have I heard of small god worshipers raising objections against Christian worshipers for believing in their Alpha. Yet, Christians often go against the word of the Bible to be judgmental and intolerant," he shared.



A Plus pointed out that these behaviours of Christians usually contribute to division and animosity among religious groups.



"These unfortunate attitudes foster division and hatred between these religious groups. We should allow people to practice what they believe in and be tolerant of others' faith and opinions," he emphasized.



A Plus, however, reminded Christians of the Bible's teachings, emphasizing the importance of choosing battles wisely and practicing what they believe in.

"Even the Bible advises us to choose our battles wisely, practice what we believe in, and allow others to hold onto what they also believe in. God is the final judge; we should not try to play His role," he warned.





