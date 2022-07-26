'Never love a guy from Tema, you will regret it' – Efia Odo

Ghanaian Socialite, Efia Odo

When television presenter, Efia Odo went awoke, she made the decision to caution women who are considering dating guys from a particular region of Ghana.

The well-known personality offered this piece of counsel using her legitimate social media platform.



Efia Odo warned women, not to date or become involved with men from Tema. She believes that choosing males who were born or raised in Tema is a mistake.

Efia Odo who is allegedly not on good terms with Team-based rapper, Kwesi Arthur after the latter reportedly ditched her for another lady said that women who ignore her advice and choose these types of men will live to regret their choice.



“Dear ladies, never love a nigga from Tema, you’ll regret it. Take it from me.”