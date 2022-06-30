'Never marry a woman that has made it' - Samuel Jemitalo reacts to Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s failed marriage

Nigerian Actor, Samuel Jemitalo

Nollywood actor Samuel Jemitalo has advised men against marrying a woman out of their league, following his colleague, Funke Akindele’s failed marriage.

Rapper JJC Skillz announced the end of his marriage to award-winning actress Funke in the early hours of Thursday, June 30, 2022, and according to him, the last two years have been extremely difficult for them.



According to JJC he had to move out of their home three months ago on the insistence of Funke Akindele and had not been able to have a sit down with her since the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards in May.



Reacting to the news, Samuel Jemitalo shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram page and advised men against marrying successful women.



He said men should avoid an accomplished single woman, a social media freak, and a proud woman as he claims such women with such characteristics don’t make good wives. Instead, he advised men to marry humble, nice, and born-again women.



He opined that women who are successful can never respect their husbands.

He wrote;



“Men, never marry a woman that has made it… she will never respect you . Never marry a woman that is a ‘Social media Freak’… they learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘Feminism’



Never marry a woman that is full of herself, a woman that makes you feel privileged to marry her. These kinds of women are grossly Rude. Marry a humble, Nice & Born Again woman. Men never marry a woman that has made it”.



See post below:



