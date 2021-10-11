Never take credit of others – Singer advises

Singer Afro Yesus of Nkasei fame

Ghanaian musician, Isaac Mensah, who is referred to in music as ‘Afro Yesus’ has advised that it is very wrong to take credit for the hard work of other people.

Interviewed on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he told Doctar Cann that his newest song which will be released in January next year is a message that was given to him by God, hence even though he wrote it, he cannot that the credit for it because he feels the credit all belongs to God.



“I can’t take credit for the song because you have to give credit where credit is due and to be honest, some of the songs I write nowadays, it is by grace,” he said.



The singer revealed that at times when he sees 'written by Isaac Mensah or Afro Yesus’ on a song, he feels uncomfortable because "sometimes God wants to speak to His people and He is just used as a vessel so although He adores us, it is important that we don’t take the credit or the glory”.

From this, he advised that people give credit to who it is due and never take credit for what they did not do.



Afro Yesus, formerly known as Naakay, is a former member of defunct Hiplife music group, Nkasei, composers of the 'Tuobodom’ hit song which was all over the country some years back.