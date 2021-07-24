Never try to claim and sing the songs I produced for you again – Ogidi Brown to Fameye

Ogidi Brown sent the warning to Fameye via his official instagram page

After they both agreed to part ways in an amicable way, with each brand promising to support each other in future endeavours just a couple of days ago, Ogidi Brown and Fameye are back feuding after they put a closure to their long time disagreement.

The OGB Music boss, Ogidi Brown in a post made on his instagram handle and sighted by sammykaymedia.com, warned Fameye by indicating that the “Praise” hitmaker should never try to claim and sing the songs he (Ogidi) produced for him anywhere, else Fameye will see his bad side again.



This new feud which has caused Ogidi Brown to be issuing out warning once again, stems from an email OGB Music received from Youtube which bothers on copyrights issues with Fameye’s Destiny song.

View post below:



