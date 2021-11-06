New Creative Arts Centre almost complete - Mark Okraku Mantey

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the president of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey has revealed that the new Creative Centre will be ready by December this year.

Speaking in a recent interview with ace media personality, Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Mark Okraku Mantey revealed that the project manager has assured him that the work will be done by the end of December this year.



“It’s supposed to house 700 entrepreneurs but for now, phase one has 488 rooms ready, which is almost 90% done. According to the project manager, it should be ready by end of December“, he said.



He lauded the new Arts Centre as one of the present administration’s measures aimed at revitalizing the sector. Mr Mantey went on to say that the Ministry is working on establishing a board and a Legislative Instrument (L.I.) to ensure the Creative Arts Agency’s effectiveness.

In other news, the self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN has revealed that he is currently on a search for a spouse after his first divorce.



He made this known during an interview with Gilbert Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo, Dr. UN revealed that he used to be married to a lady in the United States but for some reason, they parted ways.



He said that he needs someone as a companion who will go with him in all his dealings and love him for who he is.