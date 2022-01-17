New IGP in town, let's behave well - Bukom Banku ‘warns’ Ayittey Powers

Bukom Banku takes Dampare seriously

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has sent a warning to his boxing mate, Ayittey Powers.



He has asked him to stay away from trouble because Dampare was on to them if they flouted the law.



According to the boxer, who sent a message to colleague Ayittey Powers in his latest skit on Instagram, the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare, arrested Shatta Wale and sued him for ¢100,000.

“Powers where are you, be careful, the IGP they have brought, he is onto the pastors. Let’s stop the stupid things we are doing in Ghana. Please the IGP he isn’t joking.



“He arrested Shatta Wale and took 1 billion from him, you don’t have that money and neither do I so let’s change our lives. Dampare is crazy for the nation which is why I'm calling you,” he warned.



IGP Dampare since he took office has brought some orderliness to the country.



The likes of Shatta Wale and his team members on October 18, 2021, were arrested for allegedly publishing false news and also causing fear and panic.



His team announced on social media that the singer had been shot by some unknown gunmen and was receiving treatment at an unidentified medical facility.

Another arrest made by Dampare was on musician Medikal, who was apprehended for brandishing a Ruger 9mm handgun on Snapchat this year.



He was subsequently sent to court and was remanded into police custody for five days. After reappearing in court, he was granted bail.



