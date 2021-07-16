New Music: Black Sherif releases 'second sermon'

Source: Skirth Madona, Contributor

Black Sherif Dives Deeper into the Reality of the Ghanaian Youth’s Life with ‘Second Sermon’

With ‘First Sermon’ almost hitting a million views on YouTube, Black Sherif has released the part two of the good news.



With the ‘Second Sermon’, the Konongo-raised rapper cum songwriter delves deeper to describe the struggles Ghanaian youth are facing at the moment.



Speaking on the message in the song, Blacko said;



“This is me sending a message to my people at home (Konongo). I also dedicated this one to my Angel, Sister Mariama (RIP).”



He continues by saying;

“I am just trying to describing the day-to-day lifestyle of my boys on the streets. It took me so much courage to voice this out, but this is our truth. I don’t speak for only myself, I pray God bless every young person on the street trying hard to make ends meet”.



A fusion of trap and highlife, the Ghanaian Stallion-produced record is timely one which has been anticipated by followers of Black Sherif.



A snippet of the song already sent fans into frenzy on social media as they could not wait the official release of the full song.



Watch video below;



