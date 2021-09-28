New Nigerian artistes have great songs but Ghana must shine - D-Black

Singer, D-Black

• D-Black has praised Nigerian artistes

• He says new artistes from Nigeria are producing good songs



• The singer adviced Ghanaian artistes should follow suit



Black Avenue Muzik boss, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore known in showbiz as D-Black, has acknowledged the new crop of musicians from Nigeria.



According to him, the newbies from the West African state undoubtedly produce great tunes which enjoy massive airplay in numerous African countries including Ghana.



He adds that despite the stiff competition currently experienced by Ghanaian musicians, they will continue to press on to sell their works to the rest of the world.

"Cha the new naija artists dema songs de bee roff. Awurade Asem Ben nie. But still Ghana must shine!" he wrote in a tweet dated, September 27, 2021.



Nigerian musicians have managed to break into the global market with their songs. In Ghana alone, the top 10 songs on Apple Music is mostly dominated by songs from Nigeria.



Local radio and television stations continue to play foreign music at the expense of Ghanaian music despite campaign to promote local artistes and their songs.



