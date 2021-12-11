New allegations hit Joyce Blessing’s husband

Computer man tackles Joyce Blessing’s husband

Joyce Blessing’s marriage in shambles



Prophet makes allegations of infidelity against Dave Joy



Prophet Eric Amponsah popularly known as ‘Computer man’ has alleged that Joyce Blessing’s estranged husband, Dave Joy, is an unrepentant womanizer.



The Hope Generation Ministry founder recounted instances where Dave Joy cheated on Joyce Blessing and yet pretends to be a good husband to court public sympathy.



It can be recalled that Joyce Blessing trended on social media following reports that her ex-husband discovered through a DNA test that one of their children does not belong to him.



Joyce Blessing has been subjected to attacks and condemnation by scores of individuals following news of her alleged infidelity.

But Computer Man who claims to be abreast of Joyce Blessing's marital glitch said the musician disclosed her intentions to file for a divorce several times.



Although he did not provide any piece of evidence to back his claim, Computer Man said Joyce Blessing was fed up with Dave Joy’s incessant womanizing habits.



“Joyce has been seeking for divorce for a while now. It is her husband that has failed to grant her that wish. There was a time I invited Joyce to come and sing in my church and she came with her husband. Her husband went out to visit the washroom and Joyce later went after him because he was taking too long. She finally met her husband outside making passes at other women. Her husband is a great womanizer and that has been Joyce Blessing’s major problem,” Computer Man alleged in an interview with Oman Channel.



“Heaven does not entertain marriage. Joyce initially opened up to me that she is suffering in her marriage. She informed me about her decision to quit and I seconded. Her husband claimed all the properties including her social media accounts and other vital stuff but she let go. Since then he has been embarrassing Joyce the least chance he gets,” he added.



Watch the video below



