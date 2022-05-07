1
New crop of artistes more unified than it was in the past - Samini

Samini 23 VGMA .png Dancehall artiste, Samini

Samini delivers excellent performance at 2022 VGMA

Samini speaks on unity in the music industry

Singer says he slays effortlessly

Dancehall musician, Samini has disclosed that the Ghana music industry has witnessed a united front more than it used to be some years ago.

The singer who is considered by some others as the godfather of dancehall music in Ghana has congratulated the new crop of artistes on attempts to promote songs by their colleagues, something that could not be said previously.

Speaking to GhanaWeb at the VGMA Industry Awards that took place on Friday, May 6, he noted that the new kids on the block are more like friends who work towards a common goal adding that the industry can do more to ensure there is a united front.

"The unity could get better. It is getting there gradually, the new crop of artistes coming up are more unified I should say than it used to be. I think it is because there is a lot more variety, more people becoming friends than it used to be more like isolated cases. I see a more unified front in the near future."

Day 1 of the music festival witnessed Samini deliver an excellent live band performance to the audience. He also presented an award on the night.

The 40-year-old singer who looked dapper in a suit on the red carpet noted that he always wants to make fans proud, the reason he goes all out when it comes to fashion.

Explaining the secret to his flawless looks he stated: "I don't put in any effort into doing it...if you have to step out you have to make sure you step out to make people who love you proud. If you are somebody who likes to take care of yourself, I guess it's an effortless thing."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
