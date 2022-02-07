New face of the Akwaaba frame to be unveiled on February 14

The event will take place at the National Theatre

CeeJay Multimedia is set to unveil a new face for the Ghana Akwaaba frame after over 2 decades.

Akwaaba, which means welcome in the Ghanaian Twi language, is the most popular image that welcomes visitors in every home and office in Ghana.



The originator and the brain of the frame is Mr Joseph Osae. He has given Ghana an esteemed image for the past 23 years.



On Monday, February 14, 2022, Mr. Joseph Osae will present a new iconic image for the Akwaaba frame to replace the old frame that captured Angelina Nana Akua Oduro.



The venue for this historic event is the National Theatre, Accra and the time is 2pm prompt.



About the old frame



In 1999, Angelina Nana Akua Oduro's photo was unveiled as the face for the Akwaaba portraits.

The iconic Akwaaba photo was taken in 1999 when she was a teenager, and has broken all records in the Ghanaian modelling industry.



Nana Akua's divine achievement is so legendary that even Ghanaian models yet unborn would struggle to match the record she has set.



The Akwaaba picture is popularly recognized by Ghanaians across the World as a true representation of Ghana’s hospitality to foreigners.



Arguably the most popular model in Ghana, Angelina Nana Akua Oduro became a household name over two decades ago featuring several collectibles like special calendars, bags, dresses, gift items, and many more.



The iconic image, widely recognized as a symbol of Ghana’s hospitality (Akwaaba), features Nana Akua adorn in regal Ghana Kente while holding a calabash with a flashing smile.