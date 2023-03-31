New talented acts signed to Wayne Chavis Records bless fans with new jam, ‘Sign’

Some of the new acts signed to the label

Source: GNA

Creative powerhouse, Wayne Chavis Records, has proved Ghanaian music community mustn’t worry about their future since the newly-signed talented acts have the mantle in high esteem.

Poised to keep the music baton in motion, the six budding acts comprising Bello, Slvmlife, Abitemi, Cojo Rae, Abyna Morgan, and Mhaye Live have released their latest hit, Sign, which is already making waves on social media.



After blessing Ghanaians with the maiden Nobody song which went viral on many digital-streaming platforms, the team has urged Ghanaians to keep their fingers crossed for the new jam.



Fused with Highlife and Afrobeats elements, Sign has a catchy hook that easily resonates with first-time listeners, deeming the song one to penetrate the music industry.



Taking to social media, the music label urged fans who are anticipating the single to visit various streaming sites.



“Hey, guys finally the cover art for our next release is out. Pre-save link in our bio,” it read on Instagram.

The artwork for Sign portrays a room with a door left ajar portraying the tendency of new opportunities when one makes up his or her mind to look out for positive signs in life.



Wayne Chavis Records, founded and led by Shadrach Agyei Owusu aka Snap Wayne Chavis has said he is willing to go against all odds as he cements his managerial prowess in the music space in Ghana and beyond.



His new 6-man team, after making a debut on the music scene has worked against the high tide to manifest their works.



“Sign will top the airwaves and I know that for sure. We are putting in the work and my talented signed acts will take over in no time. Music is art and we are still painting. Ghanaians should watch out for them,” Wayne Chavis said.