New video shows Jada Smith laughing after Will Smith smacks Chris Rocks' face

Jada laughs after Chris got smacked by Will Smith

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Jada Smith's hair condition used for comic relief at the Oscars



Will Smith to face expulsion or suspension from Oscars



With all the brouhaha surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock from the Oscars, a new video has surfaced online that captures Jada Pinkette Smith’s reaction when her husband slapped Chris.



In a video that was shared on TikTok, it shows another angle of Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock, even as Jada laughs at seeing her husband smack the comedian in the face.



Although the cameras showed viewers that the mother of 2 had rolled her eyes because of the G.I. Jane joke made by Chris Rock, she didn't hold back her laughter when her husband did the needful for her.

On March 27, 2022, the Best Actor winner at the 2022 Oscars Awards, Will Smith, smacked Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head.



After the incident, Jada Pinkett Smith has been a hot topic discussed across multiple platforms.



Many social media users who didn't have an idea about the actress's hair loss have had to go back to research or follow interviews where she talked about going bald.



Jada, in several interviews, had disclosed she was suffering from alopecia and how it has deeply affected her life.



Alopecia is when a person loses their hair suddenly with one or more circular bald patches that may overlap.