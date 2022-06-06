Newly wedded couple 'survive' Nigeria church massacre

Sympathisers evacuating remains of a victim. Photo Credit : The Guardian

Gunmen attack church in Nigeria

Tributes pour out to murdered Christians



Over 50 Christians killed during service



Armed men on Sunday, June 5, opened fire at a church in the town of Owo, in Ondo State, southwestern Nigeria.



Africa's most populous nation is reeling in the aftermath of the attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church.



Local media outlet, The Guardian reports that at least 50 worshippers were killed in the massacre with several others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Shortly after the attack, a story went viral of a newly-wedded couple who were reportedly among the victims. However, the bride in question has disclosed that she is alive and that herself and the husband had survived the attack.



“Those sharing my picture saying something happened to me and my husband, please nothing happened to us. It was after the thanksgiving at a church that I went home. Nothing happened to me and my husband,” the bride told Cable News.



Social media users were left heartbroken with several Nigerian celebrities and concerned African nationals paying tribute to victims including children who lost their lives.



A Facebook user @Ignatius Okenwa paying tribute to the victims of Owo terror attack wrote: "This is heartbreaking. May their souls and that of all others whose lives were cut short by the terrorist attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State today rest in peace. Amen!"



Another @Ubochi Japhet added: "It's so heartening and sad that this could happen in the Church. God Almighty Father, please have Mercy on the souls who came to Worship."

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.







