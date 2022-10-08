‘Next question’ – Amerado declines to answer Delay on their rumoured love affair

Delay and Amerado have been captured in an awkward moment during an interview, after the former threw a question relating to their rumored love affair.

Amerado, made a second appearance on the Delay show, and this time around it was accompanied with a different kind of vibe, connection, and line of questioning from her supposed ‘lover’.



Rumour has it that the two have for a while now been engaged in an amorous love affair following their lovey-dovey chats on social media, constant hangouts and so on.



Although they have denied it on several occasions, their actions on social media prove otherwise, and this has further intensified the speculations in the minds of Ghanaians.



But Delay, while starring into Amerado’s eyes, asked him to confirm once and for all to Ghanaians whether they are truly having an affair as perceived.



‘Tensed’ Amerado first declined to answer that particular question, but later threw it back at her.



This was what ensued;

Delay: Word out there is that you are dating me. How true is that?



Amerado: Next question



Delay: Why are you asking for a next question



Amerado: Then it's best we both answer that question. I’m I dating you?



Delay: I have to ask you this question because I don’t want people to say that I am being biased. I usually ask others tough questions and I don’t have to exempt you.



Amerado: I don’t want to talk about it

Watch the video below:











