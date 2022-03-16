‘Ni suban n-ny3’ – Suhuyini tackles Sarkodie over zoom calls comment

Sarkodie

Sarkodie reacted to an increase in fuel prices

He said he will be communicating to people virtually



But Suhuyini has chastised the rapper for his comments



Alhassan Suhuyini, MP, Tamale North, has reacted to Sarkodie’s tweet about limiting his movement because of the increase in fuel prices.



The rapper in a post on his Twitter timeline told his fans that he would prefer to stay indoors and communicate to the world and those who would prefer to meet him virtually.



Sarkodie, who is currently in Dubai wrote, “Staying indoors when I touch down GH … Zoom calls only … #FuelPrices.”



But reacting to this, the former broadcast journalist took a screenshot of the rapper’s post commented on same on his Facebook timeline:

“Ni suban n-ny3, nansu yedo nu saara - to writ: he has a bad character but we love him like that - #4MoreToDoMore puhiriya.”



Sarkodie’s post comes after experts hinted of another fuel price increase on Wednesday, March 16.



Before March 1, 2022, petrol and diesel traded at an average GH¢7.50 per litre, representing an increment of 8.6 per cent in the just-ended pricing window.



Find Alhassan Suhuyini's post below:



