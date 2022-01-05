Nigel Gaisie reacts to viral bedroom video: 'She is my blood sister’s daughter'

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has stated that a recent video of him lying shirtless in bed with a young lady is an attempt by some wicked persons to denigrate him.

A video of the church leader shirtless and lying in bed with a young lady acting cozy has gone viral on social media as of yesterday, January 4, 2022.



It is not yet known the source or how the video reached the internet, however, the content and context of the video has led to several questions, assertions and opinions being shared by various social media users.



As sighted by GhanaWeb, the video shows Prophetic Nigel Gaisie and the young lady, possibly in her late teens and early twenties, lying in bed with the head of the lady leaning towards that of the prophet.



A song by Nigerian artistes Adekunle Gold and Davido titled "High" is heard playing in the background and the lady is seen singing happily along while the prophet passed an inaudible comment.



Reacting to the video in a Facebook post which has since been deleted from his account, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel described the identity of the young lady in the video as Sandra Mantey.

He claimed that the lady is the daughter of his biological sister and thus urged the public to ignore any twist being ascribed to the video.



“This was just brought to my Attention. This is my blood sisters (sic) daughter her name is Sandra Mantey. They have Nothing about me so this (sic) what they will do!!! FUNNY PEOPLE .....IGNORE THEM*THIS GIRL IS MY BLOOD SISTERS DAUGHTER WICKED PEOPLE,” he wrote.







The video in question spots a Tik-Tok logo with an account user name @akosuavandettauser. A trace to the said account on the social media website has dozens of videos with the said young lady usually either with her friends or alone dancing to various songs.



The video in question however does not exist on the account.

Watch the video and the reaction by Prophet Nigel Gaisie below:







