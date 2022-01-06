Nigel Gaisie shares family portrait that captures famous niece who featured in 'romantic' viral video

Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie and his family

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has gone length and breadth to prove his innocence to the general public especially his followers who have expressed disappointment over a viral clip that captured him topless with a young lady.



The leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has been subjected to backlash after it was alleged that he was having an affair with the lady identified as Sandra Mantey.



But in a Facebook post, the man of God shared two photos that capture himself with members of his extended family, his sister, Madam Akua Lydia, who he claims is the mother of "famous" Sandra.

The caption of the photos read: " Yehowah...It's a family affair, one to the glory of God!! From left is Sister Lydia (Sandra's mum and Sister of the Prophet Nigel Gaisie), standing right behind the prophet is the famous Sandra Ankobia Mantey (Prophets Niece), standing next to her is Ankobia Mantey (Sandra's younger sister and niece of Prophet Nigel Gaisie), next to them is Mr. Lawrence Offei and Mr. Kofi Baah (Brothers of the Prophet)



Grace makes the difference..



In an earlier post, he wrote: "This was just brought to my attention. This is my blood sisters (sic) daughter her name is Sandra Mantey. They have Nothing about me so this (sic) what they will do!!! FUNNY PEOPLE. IGNORE THEM*THIS GIRL IS MY BLOOD SISTERS DAUGHTER WICKED PEOPLE.”



Sandra Mantey in a Facebook live video encouraged his uncle, to press charges against persons who circulated the fake news and alleged that they were having an affair.



She has however apologized to the general public over the mix up, adding that she has no idea of how the video leaked.

“You were eating and I asked that we take a TikTok video but you hit me. I threw a pillow at you after which I sat by you and recorded the video 'by force',” she explained stating that the recording was done when she once visited her uncle but never posted it on social media.



