Nigeria has the biggest market, which all Ghanaian musicians must penetrate - Camidoh

Camidoh

‘Sugarcane’ singer, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, better known as Camidoh, has advised artistes in Ghana to make a conscious effort towards creating a fanbase in Nigeria to boost their music careers.



Speaking to Pulse Nigeria, Camidoh explained that on the African continent, Nigeria arguably has the biggest and the most lucrative market for music, as such, any Ghanaian musician who seeks to gain international recognition must look at breaking into the Nigerian market and solidifying themselves as household names.



Touching on the remix of his hit song ‘Sugarcane’ with Nigerian artiste Mayokun, Camidoh revealed that he did not settle on Mayokun because he wanted a hit song, but rather to break into the Nigerian market and establish a fan base there.

According to him, he invests more into producing quality music than hit songs because he believes bangers fade away but good music stays forever.



Camidoh appreciated legendary Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie, VIP, R2Bees, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy for establishing a cordial music relationship with Nigerians, making it easier for new Ghanaian acts like him to easily penetrate the Nigerian market.



He also expressed interest in staying in Nigeria to promote his music and establish his brand in Nigeria.



“I am overjoyed about how my music went viral and also penetrated the Naija market, and I would even love to stay longer in Nigeria looking at how my music is everywhere in this country,” Camidoh revealed.