Nigeria is an example of the role creative industry plays in society - Chief Moomen

Chief Moomen, Creative Entrepreneur

Poet, playwright and Creative Entrepreneur, Chief Moomen says the creative industry in Nigeria has showcased how the creative industry is important in a society.

According to him, Nigeria has a terrible image globally but has dominant forces in the creative industry in Africa.



“Not to address but the biggest lesson that I have learnt, the biggest blessings that I have learnt from Nigeria is the creative industry. Hated to what you think of Nigeria, the politicians have given bad names to Nigeria through corruption, Yahoo boys have given bad names you know through fraud. So Nigeria has a terrible image globally, but Nigeria now when it comes to culture are the dominant forces of culture from Africa, music and movies particularly and it's a huge industry to employ millions of people in Nigeria..that shows you the kind of almost kind of saving role a creative industry plays in our societies,” he stated.

Chief Moomen added that Nigerians are accepted globally because of their creative industry.



“If Nigeria has any modicum of acceptance globally thanks to the musicians, actors, their writers who are spot on and internationally celebrated. This shows you what this sector can do in holding. I think it is the only sector holding Nigeria. Nigeria is now sitting on a time bomb the ethnic rivalries, political rivalries so right that the only thing that is giving this country holding in such sense of nation, Nigeria and holding each one together is their creative industry,” according to Chief Moomen.