Nigeria’s Mmzy, Mobi links up with Mishasha on ‘Cool Down’

Mishasha, Mmzy and Mobi

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Rising Nigerian music stars and HMusic signees has teamed up with Ghanaian female vocalist Mishasha, on a new Afrobeats banger dubbed ‘Cool Down’.

The yet-to-be-released summer banger, which will drop on June 3, 2023, comes with a complimentary visual shot by and produced by VT, who perfectly captures the story and turns it into a captivating movie.



The video elevates this contagious Afrobeat song to a whole new level, making it sure to have your feet moving.

Mmzy, Mobi, and Mishasha bring bright lyrics and irresistible sounds to music lovers on ‘Cool Down’. "Cool Down' was expertly mastered by Cleet-chie at the Rm 808 recording facility in New Jersey.



This masterpiece was produced by HL Entertainment, and HMusic is set to scoop out undoubtedly ground-breaking releases —history is about to be created!