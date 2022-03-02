Nigeria's Pastor Adeboye 'cashes out' on birthday

Pastor Enoch Adeboye is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lagos, Nigeria, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has joined the recent trend of celebrities requesting cash gifts from the public.

As today marks the popular pastor's 80th birthday, fliers of his milestone have since flooded social media with many followers and friends sending their good wishes to him.



Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has also sent his birthday tribute where he described him as a man with "impeccable integrity, and man of extraordinary faith, courage, and humility."



However, MyNigeria stumbled upon an inscription boldly typed on the official website of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, asking for birthday donations.



This trend seems to be picking up after Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido took to his social media page to solicit N1 million Naira to clear his brand new Rolls Royce from the port.



The singer ended up receiving N250 million Naira which he later donated to orphanages across the country after several friends across the world showed him some love by making the donations.



This act by Davido shook the internet for days as many were stunned to see such a massive show of love being reciprocated to the artiste.

Other celebrities to engage in this trend include Peter and Paul of PSquare, Timi Dakolo among others.



Joining this trend presently as spotted is Pastor E.A Adeboye.



The page stated that people can send their love gift to any of the accounts stated on the site.



See a screenshot of the official page below.



