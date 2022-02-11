Nigeria used music to erase their ‘sakawa’, ‘419’ tag – Epixode claims

Dancehall artiste, Epixode

Popular dancehall musician, Epixode, has expressed that Nigeria’s fast flourishing music industry has somewhat cleared the fraud mentality the country used to be associated with.



Particularly in past years, Nigeria had been touted as a powerhouse for various online and cyber fraud schemes as has been seen with some of its citizens who are currently facing various fraud charges overseas.

Some of the country’s top billionaires including Hushpuppi, Mompha, and Obi Cubana have been hit with charges of fraud, money laundering, and other crimes.



But after a clear analysis, Epixode thinks that the influx of afrobeat music in Nigeria has somewhat wiped away its fraud tag.



He said Nigerian musicians have changed the status quo by revolutionizing the afrobeat genre with their chart-topping tunes and several international recognitions.



“Nigeria has been able to change the narrative from being a 419 country to the best country in the world right now when music is mentioned. And five years ago when you type Nigeria on google what you’d get is sakawa or 419 but now its music. How did they do it they believed that music will change the narrative and that’s exactly what happened and now they’re making money from music and the country is proud,” he said in an interview with Kastle FM.