Nigerian accent is rated 6th sexiest on earth – Reno Omokri

Author, Reno Omokri

The Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson, Reno Omokri has urged Nigerians to stop being ashamed of their accent as it has been rated the sixth sexiest on earth as conducted by CNN.

In a Twitter post, Reno shared a photo of himself rocking a black agbada on the streets of Washington DC, United States.



He noted that Nigerian music has presently taken over the world and that Nigerian fashion will also be embraced globally if every Nigerian abroad decide to wear our native attire.



Reno said; "Nigerian music has taken over the world, because Nigerians listen to it everywhere. Nigerian fashion will also take over globally, if you and I wear it internationally. And that your Nigerian accent you are ashamed of is rated as the sixth sexiest on Earth by CNN."



In another post, the former presidential aide explained that the fabric is made in Nigeria, designed and tailored in Nigeria. Also, the cap was handmade in Nigeria.

According to Reno, his decision to wear a made-in-Nigeria outfit was to promote our culture.



"The fabric is made in Nigeria. The design is tailored in Nigeria. And the cap is made by hand in Nigeria. If you and I do not promote made in Nigeria, who will? We must love Nigeria and project our national culture by wearing Nigerian couture. God bless Nigeria!"



