Nigerian actor Mofe Damijo celebrates wife at 50

RMD AND WIFE.png Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and wife, Jumoke

Thu, 27 Jan 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Jumoke, as she turns 50.

On Thursday, he posted a video of his wife with the caption, “A very rare moment; Complete out of character. What they won’t let me record, a makeup artist gets for nothing. Journey to the 5th floor, enjoying and owning it has started.

“Happy birthday my Abike. you are totaling killing 50. #rmdssaysso #jmdat50” (sic)

In another post, he wrote, “Happy 50th birthday love of my life. Totally killing the 5th floor. My smallie of that year! #jmdat50” (sic)

The movie star lost his first wife several years ago and later got married to Jumoke in 2000.

RMD and Jumoke are blessed with four children.

