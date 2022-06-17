1
Nigerian actor Moses Armstrong arrested for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl

Moses Armstrong.png Moses Armstrong, Nollywood actor

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong has been reportedly arrested by the Akwa Ibom Police Command for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Confirming the arrest, the national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, said in a chat with Qed.ng that the case is a serious one.

According to Rochas, the case is being handled by the First Lady of the State, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

The AGN president said, "To get involved with a child as young as 16yrs, is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for.

"This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case."

It is reported that until Armstrong's arrest, he was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel. He also lost his wife who was also an actress, Rita Armstrong in 2018.

