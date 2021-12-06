Nigerian actor RMD receives ‘Black Star Honour’ award in Ghana

RMD appreciates Ghanaians

RMD appreciates Ghanaians in award speech

RMD calls Ghana his second home



Rhythms on the runway awards veterans



Veteran Nollywood actor and movie producer, Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD has expressed his gratitude to his fans in Ghana after receiving an award in Ghana over the weekend.



The actor expressed his appreciation when he received an award at the just-ended 2021 edition of Rhythms On Da Runway held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) under the theme, “The Masquerade, to promote the wearing of face masks for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19”.



RMD, who is also a lawyer received a special ‘Black Star Honour’ award in recognition of his contribution to the creative arts industry at the 2021 Rhythms On Da Runway 2021.

According to RMD, Ghana felt like home every time he visited and Ghanaians have always shown him love and support throughout his acting career.



RMD wasn’t the only person who received the ‘Black Star Honour’ award, veteran highlife musician, Pat Thomas was also decorated with the award for his contribution to Ghana music.



According to the organizers of the event, Nineteen57 Events, the award is intended to celebrate excellence and significant contributions to the promotion of the show industry in Ghana and Africa.



