Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to a musical battle

A Nigerian artiste has challenged Shatta Wale to a musical battle after his comments about Nigerian musicians at his ‘Freedom Concert’.
The controversial Nigerian Hip Hop artiste, Victor Odu popularly known as Vic O challenged Shatta Wale to a musical duel in a video he shared on his Instagram account on December 28, 2021.
In the video post, the artiste said Shatta Wale was afraid of him and that if that he accepts his challenge he was going to defeat him hands down.
“Most of y'all don’t understand this, Shatta Wale, you are just afraid of me because he knows if he accepts my challenge, I am going to whip his ass and that is why he is doing the recent pulls you know.
“I am making people understand that he is just doing that to catch cruise. It’s a lie, it’s a lie, it’s all a lie. Shatta Wale if you are a man; answer and accept my challenge let me whip your ass”, he said.
Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale recently drew attention to himself when he insulted Ghanaian music industry players and Nigerian artistes at his ‘Freedom Concert’ on December 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigerian artiste. I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.