Nigerian artistes now copying Ghanaian colleagues - Akwaboah

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Singer cum songwriter and producer, Akwaboah Jnr has mentioned that nowadays, Nigerian artistes use Ghanaian local dialect in most of their songs.

Speaking on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, the ‘Obiaa' hitmaker, said claims that Ghanaian artistes are copying Nigerian counterparts are untrue.

“It’s a lie that Ghanaian artistes are copying Nigerians by using some of their local languages in our song,” he fumed.

“The truth is that nowadays Nigerian artistes are rather using some Ghanaian local languages in their songs,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

Citing a typical example of Nigerian artistes copying and using Ghanaian local languages, he said words like ‘odo yewu’ and ‘ma nante saa’ can be heard in Nigerian songs.

“When you listen to their songs they use words like odo ye wu in their music and other words in Twi,” he added.

“So it’s them rather copying our languages like 'ma nante saa'. They’re rather using our words in their songs,” he justified.

