Nigerian beat makers have more global impact after ‘stealing’ some aspects from us – Dr Ray Beat

Nana Yaw Nkrumah known in showbiz as Dr Ray Beat, a popular sound engineer has said that currently, Nigerian producers are making more impact in terms of music production than his colleagues in Ghana.

“In the beginning, they learnt from us but for now Nigerian producers are making more impact than we the Ghanaian producers and there’s no doubt about that,” he disclosed to Amansan Krakye.



In an exclusive interview on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Dr Ray Beat controversially said that Nigerian music producers stole some aspects of beat making from Ghana at the initial stages.



He alleged “They stole some aspects of the Ghanaian beat production but one thing about the Nigerians is that they always want to explore and learn something new.

“When we started beat making our focus was only in Ghana but with the Nigerian producers their focus was beyond their country and they focused on going international,” he continued on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



“I would say that we also did our best and that’s what made the likes of Samini win the MOBO Awards but in terms of the music production the Nigerians keep learning new things,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.