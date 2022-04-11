Nigerian billionaire, Otedola reacts to daughter's engagement with Mr Eazi

Temi Otedola, Femi Otedola and Mr Eazi

On Sunday, April 10, actress and producer, Temi Otedola, the third daughter of Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, announced her engagement to popular singer, Mr Eazi.



The news has witnessed tons of well-wishers sending in their congratulatory messages to the lovebirds for finally making things official.



However, the father of the soon-to-be bride, Mr Otedola, one of Nigeria's billionaires feels her 26-year-old daughter is being taken away from him.



The oil guru has been a fan of Mr Eazi for years and has been pictured with him during family occasions.

Reacting to the proposal video shared by Temi on Instagram, her father wrote: "Somebody is taking my baby," adding a love emoji to it.



In less than 24 hours Otedola's comment has generated close to 11,000 likes with almost 500 replies from Instagram users.



Also, DJ Cuppy has congratulated her little sister for getting hitched by the man she introduced to. For her reward, she has tasked the two to get him a man.



“Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement! I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola has found her personal person! Yo @MrEazi I’ve always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! PS: I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o!”



