Nigerian blogger links Moesha Buduong’s mental breakdown to Apostle Sulemana

Moesha Buduong and Apostle Johnson Sulemana

Mystery behind Moesha Buduong’s mental breakdown explained

Nigeria blogger says Apostle Suleman is responsible for Moesha’s breakdown



Moesha Budoung is now a born-again Christian



Anonymous Nigerian Instagram blogger known as Gistloversgram_media linked the breakdown of Ghanaina socialite, Moesha Buduong to controversial and popular Nigerian pastor, Apostle Johnson Sulemana.



In an deleted Instagram post, the blogger, posted a picture of Moesha Budoung’s official Instagram page and explained to the page’s many followers that, this was the lady who almost went mad after allegedly have a sexual encounter with Apostle Sulemana.



“Hello tueh tueh , this is the Ghana celebrity, Moesha wey I talk say she run ment after sleeping with Pastor Suleman, Na Mercy Eke introduce Moesha to Suleman,” parts of Gistloversgram_media post on Instagram read.



The post also alleged that everything Moesha Buduong sold during her mental breakdown were gifts she received from the pastor.

It read, “now she don sell everything wey Sule give am to the last Kobo , she din archive all her pictures now , this was her saying somethings, she recently contemplated suicide sef , if she normal for one hour , she go misyarn for another hour , Full details later .”



In July 2021, Ghanaians were taken aback by a viral social media video that displayed fashionista and socialite Moesha Budoung looking unkempt and walking barefooted on a street.



Briefly after that video, there were publications from close quarters of the celebrity that she is experiencing a mental breakdown. These rumours were disputed by Moesha Buduong who explained that she is not having a mental breakdown rather she has given her life to Jesus Christ.



Moesha Buduong sold every asset of hers she claims she gained through nefarious activities.



This is the post on Instagram





Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



EAN/EA