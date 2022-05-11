Nigerian celebrities react to Balenciaga's 'distressed' sneaker collection costing over $1,000

The new Balenciaga sneaker collection costs over a thousand dollars

Following the release of Balenciaga's new sneaker collection which costs over N1 million, $1,850 (N1,073,000), Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

The latest collection dubbed "Paris Sneakers" is completely different from their usual fashionable and colourful collections.



The sneaker's bizarre look has left many baffled since it was outdoored.



Many Nigerian celebrities and socialites have also taken to social media to share hilarious reactions to the latest collection of the new sneaker collection



Below are some reactions taken from Instagram blogger TundeEdnut;



donjazzy: Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha I@don laugh tire

fiokee: Make dem just sign those guys wey dey pick shoes for waste bin as their ambassador.



djbign: Walking dead



bitcoin_chief: Why then do we throw old spoiled shoes make we sell am to them na



mrfunny1_: Make obio/akpor dog catch you



funnytoheeb: These bata are burnt survival

deyemitheactor: Rich ppl are now appropriating poor ppls fashion!



fiokee: The brown one be like nysc member show wey trek from abuja to lagos



sholzy23: When I wear my own una de complain, now you want to go pay $1,850 for what again



iamsexysteel: Advanced slavery….white man package dirty still sell for us at a very expensive price and we go still rush am….inferiority complex no go kill black man.



iamdikeh: When I’m not mad.

paulplaydairo: If this true, then why not go back and pick the ones wey u don throw inside dustbin



paulplaydairo: Okay first dem convince us make we dey wear torn close like mad person …now bale



koffithaguru: Bata awon Michael Jackson thriller



officialowengee: Make I go search my yard people dustbin I go see the type



iyaboojofespris: Tani bata ofo....... abi werey se Balenciaga ni

ayabaoduoye: These designs no balance o, let alone balanciaga,I cant able



djspicey: Just look at that slide 4 ... Bata wey like say like say rat chop & painter use am work recklessly na hin be 1m+ ehn! Balenciaga una dey ment pass Kanye oo



Here is an image of Balenciaga's new collection



