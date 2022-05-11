Nigerian celebrities react to Balenciaga's 'distressed' sneaker collection costing over $1,000

Following the release of Balenciaga's new sneaker collection which costs over N1 million, $1,850 (N1,073,000), Nigerians have taken to social media to react.
The latest collection dubbed "Paris Sneakers" is completely different from their usual fashionable and colourful collections.
The sneaker's bizarre look has left many baffled since it was outdoored.
Many Nigerian celebrities and socialites have also taken to social media to share hilarious reactions to the latest collection of the new sneaker collection
Below are some reactions taken from Instagram blogger TundeEdnut;
donjazzy: Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha I@don laugh tire
fiokee: Make dem just sign those guys wey dey pick shoes for waste bin as their ambassador.
djbign: Walking dead
bitcoin_chief: Why then do we throw old spoiled shoes make we sell am to them na
mrfunny1_: Make obio/akpor dog catch you
funnytoheeb: These bata are burnt survival
deyemitheactor: Rich ppl are now appropriating poor ppls fashion!
fiokee: The brown one be like nysc member show wey trek from abuja to lagos
sholzy23: When I wear my own una de complain, now you want to go pay $1,850 for what again
iamsexysteel: Advanced slavery….white man package dirty still sell for us at a very expensive price and we go still rush am….inferiority complex no go kill black man.
iamdikeh: When I’m not mad.
paulplaydairo: If this true, then why not go back and pick the ones wey u don throw inside dustbin
paulplaydairo: Okay first dem convince us make we dey wear torn close like mad person …now bale
koffithaguru: Bata awon Michael Jackson thriller
officialowengee: Make I go search my yard people dustbin I go see the type
iyaboojofespris: Tani bata ofo....... abi werey se Balenciaga ni
ayabaoduoye: These designs no balance o, let alone balanciaga,I cant able
djspicey: Just look at that slide 4 ... Bata wey like say like say rat chop & painter use am work recklessly na hin be 1m+ ehn! Balenciaga una dey ment pass Kanye oo
Here is an image of Balenciaga's new collection