Nigerian comedian loses wife two months to first wedding anniversary

Comedian And Dead Wife.png Nigerian comedian and late wife

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian comedian mourns wife

Osama Akpunonu announces wife's death to the world

Osama Akpunonu hosts Nigerian comedy show ‘Rhythm of Laughter’

Nigerian Comedian, Osama Akpunonu, has announced the death of his wife, Mildred Maurice, just two months to their wedding anniversary.

The comedian shared the sad news of her passing on his official Instagram on Monday, March 28, 2022.

In the post shared by the comedian to mourn his wife, he said:

“Wedding that never saw any anniversary. Got married on 15th May 2021…She died on 26th March 2022…God Bless Your Soul My World #NaMyData.”

He accompanied the post with a video collage of pictures of his wife with the “RIP” caption and a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the performer did not mention the cause of her death, keeping social media users wondering what could have gone wrong.

Osama is a Jos-based comedian who has gained fame in the entertainment industry and has worked with several top comedians including AY the Comedian, Basket Mouth, Nedu Wazobia, Julius Agwu, among others.

Well-grounded in the comedy field, he came out with his comedy show titled ‘Rhythm of Laughter’.

