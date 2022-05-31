Nigerian comedian made HOD in American University

Helen Paul and husband, Femi Bamisile

Helen Paul and husband bag academic titles

Helen Paul appreciates her husband for pushing through to achieve the best



Helen Paul congratulates herself and her husband



Nigerian comedienne, Helen Paul, has shared with her over 2.5 million followers the good news following her appointment as the Head of the Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment at Heart International University, United States.



The comedienne announced the news on May 30, 2022, wishing herself and her husband for being promoted.



This post was accompanied by a picture of her husband, Femi Bamisile who also graduated with a Doctor of Law from the same institution.



Helen Paul wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to us my love. Such a great honour for both of us. You graduated as a Doctor of Law and I was promoted too. Professor Helen Paul, now the new H.O.D Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment, Heart International University USA.”

Her post follows a video from her induction she captioned, “Congratulations to all of us at Heart University. I am now officially Professor Paul Helen.



“The ceremony was a beautiful one indeed. My sincere gratitude to my Boss and the University Chancellor. Dornett Mcintosh PhD.”



According to reports, the comedienne had taken a postdoctoral study in the United States in 2020 after bagging a PhD in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos.



