Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky flaunts snatched waist in birthday photos

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky

Bobrisky, a Nigerian male influencer who identifies as a woman, days to her 31st birthday published photos that captured her serving traditional style in her custom-made dresses.

Bobrisky has in the past years organized grand parties to celebrate her birthday which is on August 31. This year was no exception as she has disclosed plans to make headlines once again.



The social media user who tags herself as the 'most talk-about Nigerian' was in Ghana recently and although she enjoyed her stay, Bob, described the country's capital, Accra as boring.



"I can't wait to get back to my Nigeria. I can't wait to get back to our Lagos...but trust me, there are nice people in Ghana. I got to Immigration yesterday and they treated m so well, even at the hotel, they were so nice, and super awesome but it is just that it is soo boring. There are less social activities but apart from that, Ghana is a beautiful place," Bob disclosed.



In commemorating her birthday, Bobrisky who loves to brag about her net worth published receipts of the amount of money spent on fleeing her hairstylist from London to Nigeria.



Bob also caught the attention of social media users with two gowns that had her waist snatched in the corset dresses.

