Nigerian dancer Pocolee sings Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’

Popular Nigerian dancer, Pocolee has been spotted on social media jamming to Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ and singing out the Akan lyrics perfectly.



The Nigerian dancer was seen in the company of friends cruising in a car whiles jamming to the song.



While some fans were completely astonished when he clearly pronounced certain words in Akan, others believe that language isn’t a barrier as far as good music is concerned.

It appears Poco Lee is an active fan of Ghanaian music as prior to this, he was captured in a viral video jamming to Amerado’s ‘Abotre’ song.



Meanwhile, in December 2021, Black Sherif was invited to perform with Burna Boy on stage during a concert in Nigeria.



This was after the popular Nigerian artiste jumped on a remix of Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ song.



