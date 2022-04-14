Nigerian man shamed for allegedly abusing girlfriend who has called off their wedding

David Okike and Ada Eburu were to wed on April 16

When Ada Eburu, a Nigerian woman, announced on Facebook that she has allegedly been suffering physical abuse from her soon-to-be husband, David Okike, friends as well as persons who are against abuse in relationships rose to her defensive.



The man identified as the alleged abuser has received the worst humiliation of his life after thousands of Facebook users tagged as "Facebook in-laws" flooded his timeline to name and shame him for brutalizing his long-time girlfriend with his belt, sticks and sometimes a broom.



On Tuesday, April 13, Ada informed her family as well as friends who were preparing to attend her wedding in three days that the ceremony had been cancelled.

"I am calling off the Traditional Marriage (Igba Ngwu) and White Wedding ceremony between me and DAVID OKIKE off. (Beating me was not part of the agreement in our Marriage)," parts of her heartbreaking post read.



Ada is walking away from the supposed toxic relationship that she fears might cause her death.



She added that her family will return David's bride price now that she will no longer carry on with the marriage due to his constant beatings.



The news of this breakup has garnered tons of reactions due to the recent death of Nigerian singer, Osinachi who is reported to have died after suffering years of abuse from her husband.



There have been several calls to women in abusive relationships to speak up and divorce men who brutalize them.

On April 3, David Okike who has been called out for allegedly abusing Ada, shared a post to inform friends of his upcoming wedding. He wrote: "Be our guest. 16th April is the code."



Reacting to the said post, a Facebook user, Presh Love, who was disgusted by his actions expressed joy about the cancellation of the wedding.



She wrote: "No be only traditional wedding follows immediately after service who and u dey do the service and marriage? See ur face like expired moimoi."



Another, Queen Solomon had this to say to him: "God will punish u, you will remain single for the rest of ur life... You are so ugly at heart n face yet u can not even appreciate the beautiful woman who have agreed to be ur wife, Wicked man be our guest finish u there... Ada Uburu u have done well by cutting off the marriage, God will bless u with someone who will love n care for u in no time, much love sis."



A third, Caleb Eshiebuye's comment under David's invitation post read: "Thank God Say this guy No Handsome oooh. If not dem for don dey accuse every handsome guy wrongly. Thank God Say Him Character resemble am."

