Nigerian millionaire Obi Cubana’s wife speaks on husband’s arrest

Popular Nigerian millionaire, Obi Cubana and his wife

Ebele Iyiegbu, wife of billionaire and businessman, Obi Cubana has reacted to reports of her husband’s arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On Monday, November 1, it was reported that socialite Obinna Iyiebu popularly known as Obi Cubana was arrested and interrogated for money laundering and tax fraud.



Following the issue which has since hit the internet, his wife Ebele has taken to her social media to show support for her husband who is currently being interrogated by security operatives.



On her Instagram page, she shared a photo of him with the caption;



“He is STRONG…He is RESILIENT. He is a HARDWORKER…He is a LEADER… and He is GREAT! I call him Nwachinemelu! Okpataozueora worldwide Oji uno eme ogo! A man with a heart of Diamond Nwoke ike! Odogwu m!

We love you and we are solidly behind you. Even Jesus went through something worse than this so no stress.



The grace is overwhelming and it’s overflowing. God himself raised you. Again, I repeat…Whom God has blessed; no man can curse. because he’s gonna turn everything around (the good, the bad and the ugly) for your good



Love you



@obi_cubana”.