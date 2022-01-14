Nigerian pastor brought me to Ghana to work as a maid but I ended up on the streets - Nigerian lady

Source: SVTV Africa

Young Nigerian lady, Glory was invited to Ghana by a Nigerian pastor to work as a maid for 10k Naira (GH¢150) a month. However, after two weeks of staying, she realized she was underpaid for the job she was asked to do.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, the aspiring lawyer indicated that the house was a big one that needed cleaning every morning. Aside from that, they wanted her to be a shop attendant.



“I complained about it after staying for two weeks



They told me to pay the transport fee they gave me and I will be free to go. Since I did not have the money, I called my sister here and my in-law paid for me,” she narrated.



Glory added that after moving to her sister's house, she had to move out due to a misunderstanding, she has been on the street since.

“Sometimes I sleep by the roadside. I started working as a factory hand and I got enough capital to start my fruit business,” she told host, DJ Nyaami.



Glory further advised the youth to be hard-working and vigilant. She added that they must avoid get-rich-quick-schemes because it is not helpful.



Watch the full interview below:



