Nigerian punter, Killaboi denies mutilating his girlfriend’s corpse after being accused of fetish practices

Nigerian punter, Killaboi, who confessed to murdering his girlfriend on Monday, July 17, has refuted claims of mutilating his girlfriend’s dead body after being accused of using sports and crypto trades as cover for ritual practices.

According to Killaboi, he murdered his girlfriend because of toxicity, pain, betrayal and cheating, and it has nothing to do with ritual murder.



He further revealed that he and his late girlfriend, Augusta, got into a fight over an issue he wouldn’t want to disclose in public to protect her image.

He added that she first stabbed him, before he did same to her.