Nigerian rapper reveals why 'Ameno' remix was removed from streaming platforms

Nigerian musician, Goya Menor, has detailed why his hit 'Ameno' Amapiano (remix) was removed from several streaming platforms.

The music was previously removed from streaming outlets including Spotify and added back later.



Goya Menor and Ghanaian record producer Nektunez own the song, which samples “Ameno” by French new-age musical act Era.



As it is known, to sample any form of intellectual property, it is expected that the party that owns such property be contacted and the said sample be “cleared”.



The Amapiano remix, which includes the original song’s Gregorian chant, has become a global hit, with TikTok playing a significant part in its dissemination.

In an interview with Nigeria's City FM, the rapper, who is frequently considered as a hypeman, revealed that the song was previously cleared by Nektunez, but the remix exceeds the agreed-upon number of streams, which is why it was removed.



The rapper stated that the appropriate authorities were contacted and the song was fully cleared, resulting in its return to streaming platforms.



He also spoke about other projects he is working on.



