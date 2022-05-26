0
Nigerian singer 2face 'cries' as he prays for his kids

2face Kids Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Ace Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia has released a teary video of him praying for his children.

This comes after the singer tattooed the names of all his seven kids on his hands some few days ago.

The video left social media users concerned about the emotional stability of the singer who was captured in a sobber state.

Playing ‘Surrender’ by Natalie Tailor, 2Face was seen nodding his head in affirmation to some prayers being said in a podcast.

He did this whiles mentioning the names of his seven children on his Instagram page.

He shared the post with a caption;

"Nino, Ehi, zion, Justin, Isabel, innocent, Olivia

#GRATEFUL

#WARRIOR

Jah guide”

Dear God, please protect my kids’ lives

Bring joy to their soul, peace to minds, love to their hearts and strength to their body.

Amen.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba)

Source: mynigeria.com
