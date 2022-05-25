Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel reveals the meaning of his viral ‘Buga’ song

Popular Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel

Award-winning afrobeats artiste, Kizz Daniel, has explained the meaning of his new single, ‘Buga’, which has traveled globally.

In a space of two weeks, Buga has topped charts on Spotify, Apple Music and is currently the most shazammed song in the world.



However, the song’s title has been a subject of debate ever since its release.



Many critics have pointed out that the type of dance moves the song comes with, displays arrogance and ingratitude.

Yet Kiss Daniel, in an interview with Nigeria's 'Sunday Scoop' revealed the meaning of the song which has been trending on TikTok and some other platforms.



According to the singer, ‘Buga’ means to ‘show off’ success after an intense hard work.



He is of the opinion that the results of hard work must speak loudly, that according to him is where the song comes to play.