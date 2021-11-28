Nigerian singer, Teni 'seizes' phone of male fan who tried to record joint performance

Teniola Apata popularly known as 'Teni' is a popular Nigerian singer

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata alias Teni recently stirred reactions from individuals on social media after a video of her dancing with a fan circulated online.

The female songstress who was performing her hit song, 'Case', gave an opportunity to a fan to dance with her on stage.



Shortly after the young man joined Teni, he quickly tried to film the special moment with his phone.



However, he was unable to capture anything as the singer quickly yanked the phone from his hands as soon as he brought it out of his pocket.



Instead, the man was made to pay complete attention to the dance and savour the rare moment.

Teni's reaction has attracted several comments on social media.



